Glen Ridge Choral Society welcomes new voices

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — The Glen Ridge Choral Society is currently welcoming new members.

This enthusiastic community chorus of 40 to 45 members is dedicated to performing great choral music. Rehearsals are Thursday evenings from 8 to 9 p.m. at Glen Ridge Congregational Church, 195 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge.

The first rehearsal of the 2022-23 season is Thursday, Sept. 8, in the Blue Room. The rehearsal will begin with a time for snacks and socializing. Enter through the side door on Clark Street.

Can’t make it on Sept. 8? Contact director Thomas Mustachio at tom.mustachio@glenridgecong.org to come to a future rehearsal.