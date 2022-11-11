Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Michael Liotta spoke at Montclair Film Festival’s 11th annual benefit on Oct. 28 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event was a tribute to Daniel Craig, featuring host Stephen Colbert in conversation with the legendary actor of James Bond fame.

Liotta spoke during the pre-program reception about his experience with Montclair Film’s education programs, and their influence on his decision to pursue a degree in film/media production.

Photos Courtesy of Neil Grabowsky