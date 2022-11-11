Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig

By on Comments Off on Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge High School senior Michael Liotta spoke at Montclair Film Festival’s 11th annual benefit on Oct. 28 at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark. The event was a tribute to Daniel Craig, featuring host Stephen Colbert in conversation with the legendary actor of James Bond fame. 

Liotta spoke during the pre-program reception about his experience with Montclair Film’s education programs, and their influence on his decision to pursue a degree in film/media production. 

Photos Courtesy of Neil Grabowsky

  ,

Glen Ridge HS senior speaks at event honoring Daniel Craig added by on
View all posts by Editor →