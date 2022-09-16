Glen Ridge Rec presents Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen in singer-songwriter series

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Glen Ridge Recreation will present Ed Seifert and Loretta Hagen as part of the Glen Ridge Singer Songwriter Series, taking place at the Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave., on Friday, Sept. 30, at 8 p.m.

Glen Ridge Recreation presents a monthly event from September to June at the Glen Ridge Train Station called the Glen Ridge Singer Songwriter Series that features solo and group acoustic and electric acts from northern New Jersey and surrounding areas, performing original music.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. for this family-friendly event. There is a suggested donation to enter. BYOB and snacks. Masks are welcomed and encouraged.

Performers interested in performing as part of this series may send all booking inquiries to recevents@glenridgenj.org or call 973-748-2924.