Glen Ridge Recreation presents ‘Dark Side of the Rainbow’

GLEN RIDGE, NJ — Urban legend claims that if you play Pink Floyd’s legendary “Dark Side of the Moon” album while watching the motion picture classic “The Wizard of Oz,” there’s an incredible synchronicity. It’s been called “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” Join Glen Ridge Recreation for a live band presentation of “Dark Side of the Moon,” plus some other Pink Floyd and “The Wizard of Oz” songs, and a simultaneous one-man pantomime performance of “The Wizard of Oz” on Friday, Oct. 21, and Saturday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m.; doors open at 7 p.m. The approximate length of the performance is an hour and a half; there will not be an intermission. The show will take place at Glen Ridge Train Station, 228 Ridgewood Ave. in Glen Ridge.

To purchase tickets, visit register.capturepoint.com/reg/index.cfm; type in “Borough of Glen Ridge, NJ”; create an account or log in; choose “Glen Ridge Municipal Services”; and go to “Current Seasons & Catalogs” and select “Dark Side of the Rainbow.” For more information, email jtcowan@glenridgenj.org.