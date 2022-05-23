Good News Cafe in Bloomfield welcomes creativity from community members

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — For the past few months, Brookdale Reformed Church in Bloomfield has held a get-together at the Good News Cafe, the church’s meeting room. At the April get-together, the Bloomfield High School string orchestra performed. On May 14, the BHS jazz band, directed by Natalie Kerr, entertained the crowd. Also, four poets — Ted Glick, Maude Carolan Pych, James Keane and Barbara R. Williams-Hubbard — read their poems aloud. Refreshments were provided by the cafe staff.

Photos Courtesy of Florence Rollino