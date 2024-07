This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ORANGE — A gospel festival was held on Saturday, June 29, in Monte Irvin Park. The event featured the Bethel Baptist Church Choir, pictured at upper right; Dawn Bowles, above left; and Charles Barner, above center. Also singing were the Cross and Crown Christian Church Choir and the St. Mathew AME Church Choir. The event began around noon and lasted until about 6 p.m.