Harmonica Sunbeam to host June 6 drag show at Vanguard Theater

MONTCLAIR, NJ — Harmonica Sunbeam, who has been delighting audiences at nightclubs, cabarets and fundraising events throughout the United States and abroad for more than 27 years, will host Montclair’s first-ever Pride Drag & Variety Show at Vanguard Theater, 180 Bloomfield Ave. in Montclair, on Monday, June 6, at 7:30 p.m. Vanguard Theater is presenting the event with Out Montclair as part of a week of Pride events.

Sunbeam is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and has been featured on several television shows and films. Sunbeam has also worked alongside noted musical artists such as Beyonce, Mary J. Blige and Jennifer Holiday. She was featured on the season finale of “Saturday Night Live” as a backup dancer for artist Katy Perry performing her hit single “Swish Swish.”

Montclair Drag starts at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening one hour before the festivities begin. With food by Montclair’s Cafe Moso, specialty drinks and more, Act I will be family friendly, and Act II will bring on the spice. In addition to Sunbeam, performers include Princess London, Coco Taylor, Lady Kenyate, Beardonna, Slaylani and Adi Owenn Visual.

For more information on Out Montclair, visit https://outmontclair.org/. To purchase tickets for the June 6 show, visit https://vtcnj.ticketleap.com/.