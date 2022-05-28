Harmonium Choral Society to host ‘Dinner with a Prince’

SHORT HILLS, NJ — His Royal Highness Prince Manvendra Singh Gohil of Rajpipla, India, will be the featured guest at “Dinner with a Prince” on Saturday, June 4, as part of Harmonium Choral Society’s upcoming Open Hearts weekend. Prince Manvendra is India’s first openly gay royal. Since appearing on “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2007, he has become a world advocate for human rights and has recently received an international award in Sweden for these efforts.

At the fundraising event, between dinner and dessert, the prince will speak about his work and play Indian ragas on the harmonium instrument. Emmy Award–winning musician Lance Horne and CJ Tyson, a singer and dancer in the Broadway casts of “Wicked” and “West Side Story,” will offer additional musical selections. Other dinner guests will include Emmy Award–winner and Oscar nominee Mark Von Der Heide, film producer/performer Mykel Dicus and composer Mark Miller.

The dinner, catered by Sonny’s Indian Kitchen of Chatham, starts at 6 p.m. at Christ Church in Short Hills, 66 Highland Ave. The entertainment segment starts at 7:30 p.m. and is followed by a reception with dessert. The public is invited to attend the entire evening or just the entertainment and dessert reception. The funds raised will support both Harmonium Choral Society and Prince Manvendra’s charity, The Lakshya Trust. For more information, tickets or to donate, visit http://www.harmonium.org/specialevents.