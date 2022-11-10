Harmonium Choral Society to present ‘A Child’s Christmas’

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MORRISTOWN, NJ — Harmonium Choral Society’s concert “A Child’s Christmas” will be performed on Saturday, Dec. 10, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 11, at 3 p.m. at The Presbyterian Church in Morristown, 57 E. Park Place. This event will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the society commissioning Matthew Harris’ setting of Dylan Thomas’ “A Child’s Christmas in Wales” for chorus and chamber orchestra.

The first half of the concert celebrates diverse childhood winter experiences from Haiti to Sweden, Brazil to Wales, and features many women composers, including Ysaye Barnwell, Misty Dupuis, Flory Jagoda, Caroline Mallonee, Tracy Wong and Grace Williams.

“I am so excited to revisit this wonderful work which is full of humor and joy. We’ll use piano, harp, flute, oboe, cello and percussion for lots of color,” artistic director Anne Matlack said. “The rest of the concert includes some Harmonium surprises, such as folk dance and audience participation. Bring the whole family.”

Tickets may be purchased at harmonium.org/tickets. Tickets will also be available at the door.