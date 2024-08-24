HBCU College Fair at IHS

IRVINGTON — Experience the Legacy is set to host its fourth annual HBCU College Fair on Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Irvington High School Gymnasium.

The fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and provide students the opportunity to network with current Historically Black Colleges and Universities students and alumni, speak with financial advisors and connect one-on-one with recruiters from an assortment of HBCUs. Some of the institutions in attendance will be offering applications on-site and on the spot acceptance, according to a press release from organizers.

Additionally, the program will feature live exhibitions such as a financial aid workshop, a Greek life showcase and an interactive Q&A session with a panel of HBCU alumni. Entry is free and open to both students and parents who are encouraged to register in advance.

The Experience the Legacy HBCU College Fair first took shape when founder and Howard University alum, Eleise Richards identified the lack of awareness and disproportionate access to HBCUs within local communities.

Aiming to bridge the gap, Richards orchestrated a college fair geared specifically towards HBCUs in her hometown of Irvington, New Jersey.

“I wanted to make sure students from neighborhoods and communities that look like mine, have the real information, have the resources, have the access to recruiters, to alumni, to learn more about these schools and truly assess whether it’s a good fit for them and consider them when they’re thinking about their future college journey,” said Richards.

From there, what began as a local fair developed into a full-fledged nonprofit dedicated to “bringing the excellence, innovation and pride of Historically Black Colleges and Universities directly to high school students.”

The organization’s primary goal is to encourage, influence and raise awareness about these institutions through its college fair which promotes an experience that is educational and resourceful.