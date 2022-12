NEWARK, NJ — “The Hip Hop Nutcracker,” Tchaikovsky’s 130-year-old ballet reimagined as a holiday dance spectacle, brought the show to New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark on Dec. 17 while celebrating the show’s 10th season. The creative team, cast and crew, along with hip-hop pioneer and emcee Kurtis Blow, met N.J. Sen. Cory Booker at the performance.