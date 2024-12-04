Historic holiday house tour planned for December 

The Annual Essex County Historic Holiday House Tour is scheduled for the first weekend in December and will feature 13 historic sites decorated for the holidays and open to the public.

“The Holiday House Tour is a great example of organizations throughout the county pooling their resources to create a wonderful event for families to enjoy and to provide insight into how past holidays were celebrated,” Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. said.

The public can visit each site at their own pace. Each site will offer something unique, including musical entertainment, refreshments or educational programs. There may be an admission fee at some locations, according to a press release from the county.

The tour includes: