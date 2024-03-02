History of ‘Queer Newark’ discussed

MAPLEWOOD — The history of the LGBTQ+ community in the Newark area was the topic of a panel discussion at the Burgdorff Center for Performing Arts earlier this month.

One of the panelists was Whitney Strub, an associate professor of history at Rutgers University, who is the editor of the recently released “Queer Newark: Stories of Resistance, Love, and Community.”

The book is a product of the Queer Newark Oral History Project (ONOHP), which is a community-based project that interviews LGBTQ+ and gender non-conforming people with a goal of preserving the history of LGBTQ people and communities.

In addition to Strub, featured speakers included Beatrice Simpkins, executive director Newark LGBTQ Community Center; Gary Paul Wright, executive director African American Office of Gay Concerns; and Kristyn Scorsone, PhD candidate, American Studies, Rutgers University.

The event, “Queer Newark: Panel Discussion” was introduced by Mayor Nancy Adams and former mayor Dean Dafis, the first openly gay mayor of Maplewood. Strub moderated the event and kicked off by asking the speakers what they wished people knew in the narrative of Newark’s history.

“The struggle, violence, discrimination, homophobia,” said Simpkins. “We are still struggling to maintain a safe space. Newark has a rich LGBTQ history. I’m so proud of this book for our community. We must be visible. The word is ‘struggle’ but it’s also ‘joy.’ A community of visionaries. A community of dreamers. I’m here to support that community.”

Scorsone spoke about the Newark nightlife from yesteryear and learning that “drag queen could mean transgender.” Scorsone mentioned The Doll House, a now defunct underground gay club. “I wish I could have gone. This provided a place of employment for Black trans women.”

The evening continued as the speakers covered many other topics relating to the LGBTQ+ community.

Wright shared his experiences moving to the Maplewood and South Orange area.

“Wow, there’s a lot of queers here,” he said. “It’s such a progressive area. Living out here is like living in heaven.”

Simpkins spoke about the role spirituality plays in the LGBTQ+ community.

“People need to know how important the spiritual life is for LGBTQ. In order to get through life, you have to be grounded in something,” she said. “LGBTQ is the nicest you’ll ever want to meet. Black lesbians, brown lesbians became health workers during the AIDS pandemic. We have families. We want to worship. Being able to worship the God of my understanding.”

Scorsone spoke about how the history of LGBTQ+ owes a lot to the Civil Rights Movement. “Queerness often gets equated with white. That’s so wrong,” they said. “Black folks pushed the country to be Democratic.”

Wright talked about how proud he is of the work that’s been done to make the LGBTQ community visible.

“We don’t have to hide in the dark corners anymore. I’m very proud to be a part of this community.” However, he added that there are still suicides.

Simpkins talked about the economical struggles in the LGBTQ+ community.

“The average income for a person in Newark is $35K,” she explained. “Folks are working for minimal pay—not glamorous careers. If you’re 16, 17, and your family doesn’t support you, your choices are very limited. There is no economic strategy on how to change that. Shame on politicians. The flag only flies during Pride Week, then it comes down. We’re only a passing thought. We are still struggling. They’re still experiencing discrimination on jobs. Give our young people a shot at having good jobs.

There’s just one LGBTQ+ shelter —and regular shelters can be dangerous places for LGBTQ folks. “People, 16, 17. 18, 19, and 20, they’re likely to be abused just because they need a place to sleep. We’re still in a suppressed class,” Simpkins said.

“Something different has to happen. The community is being left behind,” said Scorsone.

Wright brought up the fact that people falsely assume that gay couples have money because they have a double income and no kids.

“We have struggles too,” he said.

Simpkins spoke about Twister Lounge, an LGBTQ+ club in Newark, a new club that opened but closed down due to the pandemic.

“Think about what was lost during Covid,” she said. “We don’t have social spaces. We got a new bar [Twister Lounge] and now it’s gone.” She further expressed concern about young people being on the streets and having nowhere to go.

Scorsone mentioned places that support the LGBTQ+ community such as the African American Office of Gay Concerns, Divino Tasting Room, the Newark LGBTQ+ Community Center, and the Essex County Rain Foundation.

In closing comments, Scorsone praised Strub for getting Queer Newark published and in the public’s eye.

“Whitney worked so hard making sure this book went into publication and represented the voice of the people,” Scorsone said. “Thanks to Whitney for making this come together.”