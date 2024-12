This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Baker Street in Maplewood was shut down on Sunday, Dec. 8, for a flea market featuring about 50 vendors on the street and in the Baker Street parking lot. Vendors sold a variety of items including vintage clothes, new clothes including hats, scarves and outerwear. Candles, honey and a variety of gifts were available, while live music, including the duet Whiskey and Sugar, pictured below, performed for the crowds.