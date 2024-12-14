Holidays enjoyed in an old fashioned way

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Durand-Hedden House & Garden recently held its annual Holiday Open House, which included a Gingerbread House Contest, photo opportunities with Jolly Old Saint Nick, live music with harpist Odarka Stockert, and shopping at the charming Country Store.

They were also celebrating the 100th anniversary of Woolley Home Solutions, with a new exhibit on their history.

“I’m very excited to have a Victorian Santa,” Lisa Minardi of The Durand Hedden House said.

Odarka Stockert performed a mix of Celtic and holiday tunes on the harp.

Meredith Alfonse, a volunteer who was giving out cookies and cider, referred to the harpist as “magical.”

“It’s the holidays; very exciting,” Alfonse said. “I’m happy to see everyone. It’s a good turnout.”

Alice Vitale who goes to Columbia High School was a volunteer conducting a class on making ornaments and paper gingerbreads for the children. The age group was between 5 and 7.

Susan Pendleton was one of the judges for the Gingerbread House Contest. She made sure all the artists conformed to the rules, which meant everything was all food based. All structures, real or imaginary, were edible. Kit houses were not permitted.

Carolyn Rugel and Sierra Wagnar were the Grand Prize winners for their gingerbread creation “The Snowy Inn.” The two students are from Vernon.

The pair have entered different competitions for the past six years and this is the first time they won.

“It’s amazing,” said Sierra, regarding their win. She said they worked 11 days on the project and created a template, putting the idea on paper.

Carolyn’s mom, Lisa Rugel said she was extremely proud.

Sierra’s mom, Tania Wagner said, “I’m so happy for them.”

The Durand-Hedden House awarded them a $50 gift certificate to the Durand-Hedden House Country Store.

Ashley Apadaca won in the Professional category for “Christmas Wonderland.” The Professional category is open to those with experience in the baking business or having a baking certificate.

Julie Schubert won first place in the adult category for “Yippee-Kai-Ya.”

Danielle Walsman won second place in the adult category for “My First Gingerbread House.”

Amanda Ehstrand received “adult special mention technical” for her creation “Toy Shop Carousel.”

Gus Allgood won first Place in the 8-years and under category for “Candy Cabin.”

The winners of the contest will be on exhibit at Hilton Library in Maplewood until Dec. 20.

Photos and documents were displayed in a new exhibit telling the story of Woolley’s business from the days of coal furnaces and iceboxes to the latest in biofuels.

Woolley Home Solutions, which was being celebrated for their 100th anniversary, is a family-owned business located at 12 Burnet Ave. They started out as Woolley Coal and Ice in 1924, transitioned to Woolley Fuel, and is now known as Woolley Home Solutions. It is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Maplewood. The lot at 12 Burnett Ave. was purchased by brothers Norman and Herb Wooley with financial help from their father Nephi.

Norman Jr.’s son Norman E. Woolley currently runs the day-to-day operations at Woolley.

Durand-Hedden House is dedicated to telling the history and development of Maplewood and the surrounding area in new and engaging ways. It’s located in Grasmere Park in Maplewood.

To learn more about the Durand-Hedden House, visit: https://www.durandhedden.org/