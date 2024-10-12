‘Hope Blossoms’ for ending abuse at fundraiser

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Precious Little Ladies, a nonprofit organization committed to ending child sexual abuse, incestuous abuse, and gender-based violence, held its inaugural “Hope Blossoms” fundraising luncheon on Sept. 28, at Dutch’s Restaurant at the Tryp Hotel.

The event, attended by community leaders, advocates, and supporters, celebrated resilience, hope, and the collective fight for Precious Little Ladies’ (PLL) mission, according to a press release from PLL.

Founded by survivor and advocate Aziza Kibibi, PLL provides education on abuse prevention, raises community awareness, and offers comprehensive services to survivors of sexual abuse and gender-based violence. Aziza’s own experience surviving more than 16 years of abuse by her biological father inspired her to create PLL, and the organization has since become a beacon of hope and healing for countless survivors.

The luncheon honored several outstanding community leaders for their contributions to abuse prevention and survivor support with PLL’s Seeds of Change award:

• Assemblywoman Eliana Pintor Marin was recognized for advocating for policies that protect children and support survivors in New Jersey.

• Newark Councilwoman Louise Scott-Rountree was honored for her commitment to uplifting the Newark community and championing the rights and safety of vulnerable families.

• Craig Mainor, executive director of United Community Corporation (UCC) was given an award for his leadership in ongoing efforts to provide resources and support to families in need.

• Wynona’s House Child Advocacy Center was honored for being an essential resource for abused children in the region and celebrated for its crucial work in offering holistic support and advocacy for young survivors of abuse.

“This is an emotional topic for many in the room; I have three little girls,” Marin said. “I hope that our kids continue to have their voices and raise them to speak whenever they need to.”

Honorees also received resolutions of recognition from the Essex County Board of Commissioners and Newark City Council.

In addition, Mayor Ted R. Green of East Orange and Commissioner Wayne L. Richardson of the Essex County Board of Commissioners received surprise appreciation awards for their support of PLL and their unwavering dedication to child protection and community empowerment.

Both have played instrumental roles in advancing PLL’s mission and expanding its reach in the local community, the release said.

Kibibi delivered a heartfelt speech, sharing her personal story and the inspiration behind the creation of Precious Little Ladies.

“Predators look for people who are vulnerable,” Kibibi said. “My mother didn’t feel she had the resources or support to leave her abusive husband. Achieving our mission to end child sexual abuse, incestuous abuse, and gender-based violence is to empower everyone in all communities so that we can discourage predators and deter them from victimizing others,” said Kibibi. “We have to help survivors recognize that what happened to them does not dictate where they are going and the goals they want to achieve. We thank our community partners for standing with us in that mission.”

The “Hope Blossoms” luncheon raised funds for PLL to continue its outreach, survivor support services, and prevention resources, such as PLL’s “It’s Ok To Tell” coloring books, which are distributed free of charge to families in Essex County.

Contributions will ensure the organization can expand its work in Newark, East Orange, and surrounding communities, offering mental health resources, personal necessities for women escaping abuse, and vital education to prevent abuse before it begins, the release said.