Inventors celebrated for Black History Month at WOPL event

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

West Orange Public Library recently had a full house, celebrating Black History Month and Black inventors.

West Orange African Heritage Organization (WOAHO) and the library paired to present the program “Celebrating Invention for the 21st Century.” Kathy Lisenco, secretary for WOAHO and Brent Draper Scott, vice president of WOAHO, welcomed guests as they arrived and offered opening remarks for the program.

“Black History Month, a time to honor icons. Also, a moment to recognize unsung heroes whose work has shaped our history,” said Lisenco.

“History is being made right now,” said Scott. “Our contributions to America and to the world must be recognized.”

Pianist Howard Hall performed “Lift Every Voice and Sing” while the audience stood.

James Howard, professor, inventor, entrepreneur, and founder of The Black Inventors Hall of Fame was the keynote speaker.

“Black men and women paved the way for future generations,” Howard said. “Scientists, engineers, modern day heroes, standing on the shoulders of those who came before them. A narrative filled with struggle, hope, and triumph, too profound to push aside. Achievements are a testament to the strength and spirit of our community. Dreaming big is an essential part of growth.”

“As adults we need to recognize potential in young ones. We can help shape the innovators of tomorrow. For the youth in the house, as you reflect on the journey ahead, a quote from Thomas Edison, ‘What you are will show in what you do.’ Let passion guide you and hold onto a spirit of optimism. Embrace it whole heartedly. Whatever you do, don’t let anyone shift your trajectory.”

Adrienne Smith, founder of Gridiron Queendom — a website for women and girls who play or are fans of American football — spoke to the audience via Zoom. She traveled the world and was featured on Today and in Forbes. She’s also the inventor of Blitz Champz, the award-winning football card game for ages 7 and up.

“It’s so important to allow young people to explore,” Smith said. “All I wanted to do was be a girl who played football. It’s always good to be multifaceted. Don’t pigeonhole yourself from the very beginning. Continue to do what you need to do to be the best. Sometimes the vision for your life is greater than those around you. You might be placed on this earth for something that doesn’t have a word for it yet.”

Continuing, she spoke about setting her standard of excellence, which opened doors such as being invited to The White House by President Barack Obama.

“It really has been a dream come true for me,” Smith said. “Mom was determined for me to be a ballerina. I flipped the script, traded ballet shoes for cleats.”

David Vonner was also speaking from the Zoom screen. He talked about growing up reading Spiderman and Hulk comics; and running around the house in slow motion, inspired by the Six Million Dollar Man. When he saw “Star Wars” as a kid, he knew he wanted to be a part of it, which led to drawing and art.

He wanted to draw comic books, but his mother encouraged him to go into advertising. “She won,” he said.

Vonner worked for Toy Biz, Inc., and with other Toy Biz members he created Marvel Legends. The Legends figure War Machine bears his likeness, as does the War Machine in the Iron Man 2 comic book series.

“It was a lifelong dream building an action figure of myself,” he said.

He later joined Hasbro in which he oversaw the design and development of licensed Marvel toys and action figures based on movies, cartoons, and comic books.

In 2012, Vonner and Scott George, also formally of Hasbro, started Kasual Friday which focuses on pop culture products based on several classic cinematic licenses.

Kasual Friday made its debut during the 2012 Wizard World Philadelphia Comic Con.

After the program closed, refreshments were served.

Mayor Susan McCarthy and West Orange Chamber of Commerce President Tez Roro were in attendance.

To learn more about WOAHO, visit: https://www.woaho.org/.

To learn more about West Orange Public Library, visit: https://www.wopl.org/