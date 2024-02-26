Irvington man’s film chosen for festival

A film by an Irvington filmmaker will be shown at the Garden State Film Festival in March.

“We are extremely proud to present ‘Equal Opportunity’ as a part of our 22nd Annual Film Festival, and to share this work with our global audience,” says Lauren Concar Sheehy, the festival’s Executive Director.

“Equal Opportunity” directed by Irvington resident, Rick-kendy Noziere, will screen at this year’s festival, which runs from March 21 – 24.

“The upcoming 2024 Festival returns to experience 200 films from over 14 countries over four days in 8 venues hosting parties, professional panels, events, special honors and more,” Sheehy said.

“Equal Opportunity” will screen on Saturday, March 23, at 5:45 p.m. at Cranford Theater. The film’s subject is: From a pool of candidates, three HR managers have a limited amount of time to select the “best” candidate for the position.

The entire GSFF program of this year’s selections will be presented in multiple venues in the Asbury Park area, with special events and screenings each night. A full day of screenings will also be presented at The Cranford Theater in Cranford on Saturday, March 23 starting at noon with the last screening ending at 10:1 5 p.m.

The Garden State Film Festival offers several categories for films and filmmakers of all kinds. Among the selection include feature length and short films, documentaries, comedies, children’s, thrillers, pilots, student films and “Home-Grown” films shot in NJ.

“Since New jersey has seen record production numbers in recent years, thanks in no small part to Governor Murphy’s competitive financial incentives and the film-friendly environment created here in the state, including the efforts of the NJ Motion Picture & Television Commission, we’re seeing an increase in the number of projects that qualify for this category. It is wonderful to see our filmmakers live where they work, and to fulfill their creative dreams,” explains Lauren. “And since New Jersey offers so many different kinds of locations and settings; mountains, beaches, cities, farms and more, we see Jersey appearing in so many different kinds of films.”

Asbury Park highlights include a red-carpet Gala on Friday, March 22 at the Asbury Lanes. This event includes a cash bar cocktail reception and light fare with industry professionals, red carpet photos and a film screening starring Matthew Modine, John Cleese, Fiona Glascott, Derek Jacobi, Stuart Townsend in the feature drama The Martini Shot -a filmmaking reference to the last shot of a film shoot. Tickets to this event are limited and are available on the website www.gsff.org/tickets.

Saturday and Sunday offer a schedule packed with films for every viewer, plus industry related workshops. Winners of the festival’s Movie Music Competition will have their musical compositions played before the live screenings. All events are open to the public.

The weekend culminates with the Garden State Film Festival Awards Dinner event on Sunday evening March 24, where this year’s honorees will be recognized, and Festival winners announced.

The GSFF Honorary Chair is Clinton Mayor Janice Kovach, who was appointed by Murphy and received Senate confirmation as a member of the N.J. Motion Picture and Television Commission where she assists productions navigating local government. The GSFF Exceptional Women In Film recipient is Carla Raij, who is a co-producer and unit production manager that worked with Steven Spielberg on Amblin Entertainment’s “The Fabelman’s.” The Educator of the Year recipient is David Diianni of FilmAcademy360. Diianni is an active member of The Student Television Network, New Jersey Educational Computing Cooperative (NJECC) and presenter at the Producers Guild of America. The 2024 MVP is photographer Tom Zapcic who spends his time covering nonprofit events and shoots for publications such as Industry Magazine, Community, The Journal and more.

This year’s 22nd Anniversary celebration will include a panel, “Filmmaking is booming in New Jersey! Find out why that’s good for YOU,” with special guest speakers on Saturday, March 23, at 9:30 a.m., in the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel Johnny and June Room.

“The GSFF is action-packed and there is something for everyone,” Founder Diane Raver said. “Come one, come all, it only happens once a year and we don’t want you to miss it.”

The Garden State Film Festival offers a variety of ticket packages. The Parkway Pass for $100 includes access to Meet the Film Makers event, Gala Reception, all film screenings and panels. The pass must be purchased in advance online only while supplies last. Friday Gala Cocktail Party and Screening tickets are $55, a Saturday Day Pass is $40, Sunday Day Passis $30. If you want to go to one Film Screening event it is just $18. Panel Discussions are also $18. The Festival concludes with a Black-Tie optional Awards Dinner for $150 which includes cocktails [cash bar] followed by a sit-down dinner.