It’s time to get ‘On Your Feet!’ for Paper Mill’s newest show

By Debbie L. Hochberg / Correspondent

MILLBURN, NJ — Exuberant, joyous and entertaining are just some of the words that come to mind to describe “On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan,” which is playing at the Paper Mill Playhouse through Nov. 6. Based on the duo’s real-life story, this lively musical also includes the darker side of two Cuban immigrants trying to achieve the American dream and attempting to break through institutional barriers that impede the progress of minority groups.

In the show, though they come from limited circumstances, through raw talent, hard work, ingenuity and a wise and intuitive grandmother, the Estefans, who meet and fall in love when they are young, rise to the highest heights of fame and stardom. You know these iconic songs, still played at almost every wedding and bar mitzvah — “Conga,” “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” and many more — sung by the supertalented Gloria Estefan, played by supertalented Broadway actress Linedy Genao. Genao is a true triple threat; her dancing, singing and acting are tremendous, and she has wonderful stage presence.

Emilio Estefan is the consummate business manager, thinking outside the box and not taking “no” for an answer when the record company tries to hold them back because they are Latino. Broadway actor Brandon Espinoza gives a powerful performance as Emilio Estefan. When Phil from the record company, played by Jonathan Arana, tries to prevent the Estefans from crossing over and bringing their Latin sound to the American mainstream, Emilio calls him out: “Look at my face, because this is what an American face looks like.” Although their story began in the late 1970s, decades later, his response still resonates in today’s troubled times.

“On Your Feet!” — with book by Alexander Dinelaris; music produced and recorded by Emilio and Gloria Estefan, and Miami Sound Machine; and direction and choreography by Alex Sanchez — shows us Gloria Estefan’s humble beginnings through a young Gloria played by Olivia Andrade-Marin alternating with Natalia Artigas. Artigas, whose performance I attended, is charming and has a beautiful voice. She is sweet in her depiction of a young, dutiful and responsible Gloria, helping her mother and grandmother with the household chores, watching after her sister and doing her homework.

Gloria’s grandmother, Consuelo, lovingly played by Yajaira Paredes, a seasoned actor, is the one who encourages a shy 17-year-old Gloria to meet with Emilio Estefan, who at the time was the leader of the Miami Latin Boys, which eventually becomes the Miami Sound Machine in order to include Gloria. Consuelo knew Gloria loved to sing and write songs, recognized her talent and wished for Gloria to achieve her dreams.

Gloria Fajardo, Gloria Estefan’s mother, who is played by Francisca Muñoz, unlike her grandmother, is extremely skeptical about her daughter’s career. She would prefer for her daughter to continue her studies and not go on tour with the band. She is angry — possibly due to a missed opportunity in her own life that we learn about later. Muñoz is a wonderful actor as the mom we love to dislike, and her singing, particularly in the “Mi Tierra” number, is lovely.

The young Emilio and several other parts are played by Carlos Carreras alternating with Joshua Garcia. Carreras, whose performance I attended, is charming, and his tap dancing is amazing and so much fun to watch.

The choreography by Sanchez, the lighting by Charlie Morrison, the costumes by Emilio Sosa and the musical direction by Andrew David Sotomayor are all spectacular and perfectly complement one another. We watch as the incredible multicolor lighting plays with the sparkles of the costumes and the energetic ensemble swirls around in the fast-moving and riveting dance numbers. It is truly a sight to behold. The plain and simple sets by David Rockwell add to the magic by staying quiet in the background and allowing the lights, costumes, dancing and music to be the focal points.

Famously, Gloria Estefan was severely injured in a car accident, which was portrayed through Morrison’s lighting and sound by Matt Kraus. They did a great job projecting the sudden and scary feeling of that horrible moment.

“On Your Feet!” is an intimate peek behind the curtain into the lives of two extraordinary individuals who overcome adversity and create fantastic, enduring music together — music that, against all odds, did become part of American culture. So if you want a memorable experience, get on your feet and head over to the Paper Mill Playhouse, where “the rhythm is gonna get you.”

Paper Mill Playhouse has a hybrid mask policy. Masks will be required at the Oct. 26-30 performances of “On Your Feet!” At all other “On your Feet!” performances, masks are optional, though strongly encouraged, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. To purchase tickets, visit tinyurl.com/2wuxfbxk.

Photos Courtesy of Daniel Rader and Jeremy Daniel