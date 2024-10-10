‘Jersey Boys’ is a lovely stroll down memory lane

REVIEW

Bursting with energy and iconic hits, the Paper Mill Playhouse season opener “Jersey Boys” tells the dramatized true story of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, one of the most successful singing groups in pop-music history.

This story is quintessential “Jersey” meets “the American Dream” as we learn that the group got started singing melodies together on a street corner in the working-class neighborhood of Belleville in the 1950’s and eventually rose to the highest heights of fame and fortune.

This jukebox musical, with book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice is so fabulous, it ran on Broadway for 12 years – from 2005 to 2017 – and in 2006 won four Tony awards including Best Musical. The story centers around the four original members of the group, Frankie Valli – whose name was originally Frankie Castelluccio – Tommy DeVito, Bob Gaudio and Nick Massi.

DeVito played by Jake Bentley Young, Massi played by Robert Lenzi, Gaudio played by Ben Diamond and Daniel Quadrino as Valli harmonize so beautifully, I would not be able to tell the difference between the actual Franki Valli & The Four Seasons, and these four super-talented triple-threat actors.

You will take a lovely stroll down memory lane at this show, singing along to many old-time favorites including, “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man,” “December 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Dawn (Go Away),” “Bye Bye Baby,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Rag Doll,” “Who Loves You” and so many more.

It all seems so easy when you know about a group through their hits, but we learn in “Jersey Boys” directed by Michael Bello, these four singers had a slow and rocky beginning for many years before they became a success – and even after that, had their share of troubles.

We learn about DeVito and Massi’s involvement in criminal activities which land them in prison for robbery. They also had ties to New Jersey mobster Gyp DeCarlo played by Nick Duckart. DeVito, who managed the band, incurred huge amounts of gambling debt and other debt due to not paying taxes which the band eventually agreed to pay back on his behalf.

The music in “Jersey Boys” was written by Gaudio and the lyrics are by Bob Crewe who is played by Jeremy Gaston. Many of the actors in this show play multiple parts – but the costume design by Julie Thiry-Couvillion and the hair and wig design by Ashley Rae Callahan are so incredibly varied and authentic, it is almost impossible to tell which actor is portraying which character.

At one point, the band recruits a New Jersey girl group, The Angels, to be their opening act. The three Angels, played by Amber Ardolino, Holli Conway and Kaitlyn Frank, sing their hit “My Boyfriend’s Back” and unbelievably, they are the only three women in this show, although there are more than 10 female characters.

Kylie Rae’s choreography is fun and filled with surprises, like Valli’s spins into the air. The movements of the actors are so perfectly crisp, clean and sharp.

The simple set by Kelly James Tighe, consists of multi-level black scaffolding, bordering the stage, and for the most part exists as background to the story, which serves to accentuate the colorful character of this entertaining musical. The wonderful orchestra conducted by Geoffrey Ko, is located at the rear of the stage, behind the action, and is visible during parts of the show.

There are many unexpected twists and turns in this gem of a show, and although there are many very funny moments, we also learn about tragic events in Valli’s life, including a divorce from an alcoholic wife.

I don’t want to give too much away, but when you see “Jersey Boys” you also will discover some fun facts, like how The Four Seasons got its name and how Gaudio allegedly lost his virginity – and which song describes that night.

“Jersey Boys” is also very much about friendship and love, and is a perfect beginning to the Paper Mill Playhouse season. I suggest you purchase tickets before it is completely sold out. The show runs through Nov. 3.