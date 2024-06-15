Jersey shows its pride at festival in Maplewood’s Memorial Park

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Rocco Ungaro

MAPLEWOOD — Memorial Park hosted the North Jersey Pride Festival on Sunday, June 9. The event was a free family-friendly day of celebration, music and community for LGBTQ and ally attendees. Live music was played throughout from a variety of acts and vendors were on hand selling jewelry, art, crafts, clothing, and rainbow gear. Many nonprofits that advocate on behalf of the LGBTQ community also had booths to answer questions. There was also a Rainbow Kids Zone with inflatables for toddlers, a challenging obstacle course for older kids and giant slides for everyone.