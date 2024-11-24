Jewelry sale raises money for South Orange Public Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

JEWELRY SALE: The Friends of the South Orange Public Library held a jewelry sale last weekend in the Baird Community Center on Mead Street. The sale featured thousands of pieces of fine jewelry, designer jewelry, a large collection of distinctive artisanal jewelry, sterling silver pieces, brand names, precious stones, vintage pieces, pierced earrings and clip earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, pendants and brooches. The jewelry was all donated. The money raised supports the library.