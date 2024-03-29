Jewelry sale to benefit library

SOUTH ORANGE — The Friends of the South Orange Public Library will hold a Spring Jewelry Sale to benefit the library over the first weekend in May at the newly-renovated Baird Community Center, 5 Mead St.

The Friends Spring Jewelry Sale will feature a large selection of jewelry – thousands of pieces of fine jewelry, designer jewelry, sterling silver pieces, brand names, precious stones, vintage pieces, earrings, necklaces, rings, bracelets, pendants, brooches, men’s cuff links, watches and accessories, according to a press release from the friends.

The sale will also feature quality costume jewelry at very reasonable prices, the release said. All of the jewelry will be donated and sale proceeds will fund library services.

Cash, credit cards, and debit cards will be accepted. Limited parking, especially on Saturday.

The hours of the sale will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 4 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 5. Anyone wishing to donate jewelry, should call 973-378-9212 or 973-763-6391. For more information go to https://www.sopl.org/friends-of-sopl/