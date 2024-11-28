John Amos life and legacy remembered

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The life and legacy of East Orange native John Amos was celebrated last week at The Cicely L. Tyson School of Performing Arts.

Amos was best known for his role as the adult Kunta Kinte in the landmark miniseries “Roots” and for portraying James Evans Sr. on the television series “Good Times.”

In addition to playing many roles on television, he also played supporting roles in films such as “Coming to America” and “Die Hard 2.”

Amos was born in Newark and grew up in East Orange, graduating from East Orange High School in 1958. He graduated from Colorado State University becoming a social worker with a degree in sociology. Amos also had a football career and was a veteran of the 50th Armored Division of the New Jersey National Guard and Honorary Master Chief of the United States Coast Guard.

The service began with Le’ Andria Johnson and The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing & Fine Arts Choir, CORE, and the Elmwood Sanctuary Choir performing “Going Up Yonder.”

AJ Calloway, the emcee, offered opening reflections. He referred to Amos as “a man whose impact will be felt for generations to come.”

The Rev. Maria Norales Crompton led the audience in the opening prayer.

“We pause for just a moment to say ‘thank you.’ John was a gift who used that gift to touch people all over the world—not just for celebrities but for common people like me. God be with us today as we celebrate a life well lived,” Crompton said.

The next musical selection “I’ll Take You There” was performed by Monifah. It was one of Amos’ favorite songs.

Amos’ nephew Madison Alexander read an obituary.

“He brought dignity and depth to every role he played,” he said. “John became a household name on the ‘Mary Tyler Moore Show’ and as John Evans on ‘Good Times.’ He was nominated for an Emmy for ‘Roots’ – a powerful performance. His greatest joy was family. His family was his heart. John Amos left this indelible legacy. God bless the memory of my uncle.”

Johanna Wright, who was a friend of Amos’ said, “John is loving all this right now, right here. I know this loss is immense, but please know John’s memory lives in all of us.”

Vince Patton, who was also a friend and traveled all over the world with Amos shared a story about landing at an airport in Turkey and people running up to him saying, “Good Times! Good Times!” referring to his television role.

“I am very proud,” said Patton. “He never forgot where he came from. John, I salute you.”

T.L. Cross sang and performed on piano another one of Amos’ favorites, “A Song for You.” His rendition was haunting and powerful. He received a standing ovation.

Le’Andria Johnson and The Cicely L. Tyson Community School of Performing Arts Choir, CORE, and the Elmwood Sanctuary Choir returned to the stage to perform “Deliver Me.”

Crompton delivered the eulogy.

“The reason John could stand so tall in Hollywood, he never forgot his roots,” Crompton said. “John was rooted. He never allowed success to ruin him. Being rooted contributed to John’s success. John never separated himself from the struggles of the community. He was able to reach everybody—from the hood to Hollywood.”

Following a video tribute members of his family offered reflections. His niece Sherri Korsun-Scott said, “He was my mother’s baby brother. She loved him fiercely. He always took care of me, of my family. He loved East Orange, the high school, Willie’s Barbecue, his friends. He was an awesome uncle. He was an awesome man. I’m gonna miss him so much.”

Amos’ granddaughter Quiera Williams said, “You all know him as John Amos. To me, he’s Pop-Pop.” Williams got choked up a few times during her speech as tears fell from her eyes. “He showed me, and the world, you can be anything you dream to be. I will see you again. I love you so much.”

His daughter Shannon Amos spoke about their ancestry and that when he was studying for “Roots” the family moved to Liberia. She said, “As soon as he arrived, he said, ‘I am home.’ And as James Evans [on ‘Good Times’] it wasn’t just a role it was a mission. He showed the world what a Black father should be.”

Bernadette Stanis who played Amos’ daughter Thelma on “Good Times” said she was going to speak from the heart. She said, “He was the father everyone wanted and needed. His impact was so important.”

Ralph Carter who played Amos’ son Michael on “Good Times” sang the theme song acapella, then said, “Today I’ll never forget John Amos saying, ‘Don’t forget where you came from.’”

TL Cross and the Cicely L. Tyson School of Performing & Fine Arts Choir performed the theme to “Good Times” and the audience sang along.

Mayor Ted R. Green, Councilwoman Naiima Fauntleroy, Councilman Sammed R. Monk, and East Orange principal Henry Hamilton all came onstage together to speak.

“Give John Amos a large round of applause,” Green said. “I’m proud he played here as a Panther.”

Hamilton said, “He was a man of integrity. All my kids have watched ‘Good Times.” He gave us all good times. We still feel his presence. He has sat in this theater. I have tears in my eyes thinking about him. John was a beautiful person. That’s my buddy. I’ll never forget him. John Amos is the man!”