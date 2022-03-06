Join Durand-Hedden for ‘Sojourner Truth: Suffragist and Abolitionist’

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Join the Durand-Hedden House on Sunday, March 13, at 2 p.m. for an engaging and informative opportunity to hear the stories of Sojourner Truth, suffragist and abolitionist, as interpreted by historical interpreter Daisy Century. The event will take place at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road in Maplewood.

This will be Century’s third time joining the Durand-Hedden community. She has previously delighted a full house at Jefferson School as Harriet Tubman and performed at the Durand-Hedden Juneteenth event in 2021.

Following the program at The Woodland, participants will be invited to Durand-Hedden House, 523 Ridgewood Road in Maplewood, to visit the house and gardens, view the exhibit “Honoring the Hard-Won Fight for Votes for Women” and shop at the country store.

Admission to the program, as well as to the house and exhibit, is free. For more information about programs, visit www.durandhedden.org.