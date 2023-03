This slideshow requires JavaScript.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr., left, presents Filomena Machleder of Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey with a plaque thanking Horizon for returning as the Premiere Sponsor of the Cherry Blossom Festival. With them are, from left, Essex County Deputy Parks Director Kate Hartwyk and Branch Brook Park Alliance Executive Director Thomas Dougherty.