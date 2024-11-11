Jonah’s whale among those at Vincent Methodist Trunk or Treat

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

NUTLEY — A Trunk or Treat event was held Sunday, Oct. 27 at Vincent United Methodist Church. For a $5 donation, kids got a chance to get treats at more than a dozen trunks parked in the church parking lot and the opportunity to try different crafts and games. Proceeds from the event went to a soup kitchen and the church’s Care Pantry, which supplies personal hygiene items to those in need of them. This was about the tenth year for the event and as in past years high school students helped out as did members of the church community, according to Kairyn Contreras, the church administrator. The Rev. Samuel Park, upper right, pastor of the church, handed out candy from the trunk of his car, which was decorated to make it look like a whale. “It’s kind of my take on Jonah and the whale from the Bible,” he said.