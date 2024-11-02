Keeping warm with The Woolies

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The West Orange Woolies are a group of ladies who meet at the West Orange Library to knit and crochet every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m.

Beth Passamano has been knitting and crocheting for more than 40 years and is certified by the Craft Yarn Council as a knitting and crocheting instructor. She began the program nearly three years ago with Maureen Bernstein.

The group is not exclusive and new members are always welcome. It’s a small group, but there have been up to 15 members during the summer when teachers are off.

“Anyone is welcome to come,” said Passamano. “If you don’t know what to do, we’ll teach you. We make whatever we want. People can learn to knit and crochet.”

“You want people to learn and for these skills to be around forever,” Passamano said.

Passamano started the group after she dealt with breast cancer. She said, “After the ordeal, I wanted to get out and do something I enjoy.”

Robin Kantor of West Orange said, “I used to knit a lot when my son was a baby. I wanted to get back into it to make something for my grandson.”

Jennifer Larsen of West Orange said she saw a notice about the group posted at the library and knew some of her friends wanted to learn to knit.

“I told my friends about it and we started coming,” Larsen said. “I like seeing the yarn go to something tangible. It’s relaxing. I feel like I’m accomplishing something.

Maureen and Beth taught me from the very beginning. I was a complete beginner. They were very patient.”

Larsen’s first creation was a blanket. Now she’s making baby hats.

“I’ll make baby blankets with matching hats,” she said.

Judith Goffee, of West Orange, said she has loved learning to knit and having someone there to help when she makes mistakes.

“I learned on YouTube at the end of the pandemic,” Goffee said. “I’m recently retired. I saw this group and wanted to get out of the house. It’s a nice community. The bonus is you learn to knit and crochet. I’m picking up a lot of things. Now I’m practicing crochet, just practicing the stitch, not quite there yet with a project. I can knit watching TV. It keeps me busy. Winter is coming. I’m gonna try to make Christmas presents. Seeing what everybody’s making, it’s so gratifying to see the finished project.

Beth and Marueen, they’re fantastic. You not only learn to knit, but you also get lots of jokes.”

Ramona Matthews of Orange said she loves the group.

“We all help one another,” Matthews said. “Everybody is friendly. It’s non-competitive. Nobody criticizes you.”

Passamano interjected, “People can help you figure out patterns, teach you a new skill, encourage you.”

“Over all fun,” Matthews said.

“For some people, a way to get more socialization,” Passamano said.

To learn more about the West Orange Woolies, visit: https://bccls.libcal.com/ event/12564756?hs=a.