Ladies Night Out has downtown South Orange swinging, dancing

South Orange Downtown held a Ladies Night Out on Thursday, Oct. 17. Thirty businesses participated with some offering specials like a free appetizer or a special activity. For example, The Order restaurant had a free samba class while Wildly Floral Co. had a pumpkin decorating activity. Above, Amanda Arostegui and Lisa Szulewski at the South Orange Downtown table in Spiotta Park coordinating the event. Above right, Maura Hargrave Kerns of Air Aerial Fitness gives a demonstration in the park. Far right, Sandra Charlap, a professional multimedia artists and art instructor who does individual and group workshops, was set up in the Co-Lab of South Ornage. Near left, Maria, goddess of Woo, offers holistic remedies, healing and psychic insights.