‘Ladies of Laughter’ comedy competition coming to SOPAC

What started out as a videotape comedy competition in New York to honor a comedian who helped many other women break into the stand-up world, has grown into a career builder for women in comedy.

“The Ladies of Laughter,” which visits comedy clubs and venues including Madison Square Garden and Atlantic City, will be at the South Orange Performing Arts Center on July 27.

Previous participants have included Amy Shumer, Tammy Pesatelli, and “Big Bang Theory” star Melissa Rauch. In 2018, Carol Burnett accepted the first “Ladies of Laughter Spirit Award.”

The SOPAC show will be hosted by 2021 Ladies of Laughter Professional winner, and SOPAC Community Brain Trust member, Liz Glazer, and will feature Ladies of Laughter Grand Finale finalist, Maureen Langan; 2012 winner Robin Fox; and the 2022 Newcomer Runner-Up Marcela Onyango.

The event began as a tribute to New York City comedy show producer/comedienne Mary Jo Wobker, who was instrumental in giving many new comedians their start in stand-up comedy in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

After Mary Jo’s sudden death in 1992, Peggy Boyce, along with Mary Jo’s friends, created a women’s stand-up comedy competition in her name. The “Mary Jo Comedy Awards” served as a platform for women comedians to gain publicity, and cash to further their careers.

In 1998, the program was born in an un-airconditioned YWCA in Ridgewood, N.J. For five weeks, amateur and professional comediennes from all over New Jersey signed up to stand-up and try their hand at comedy in front of standing-room-only crowds.

In 1999, based on its success, Bud Light signed on as the title sponsor and the “Ladies of Laughter” was ushered into comedy clubs, Atlantic City Casinos and even Madison Square Garden.

The competition has two categories, newcomers and professionals, and each woman competes in her category at preliminary events at local clubs/theaters. The winners from each category advance to a grand finale event where they compete before major entertainment industry executives for the Ladies of Laughter Title(s).

A panel of judges composed of talent agents, entertainment journalists, and/or industry professionals scores the competitors based on audience response, originality, and presentation.

Prizes include cash and theater bookings in the Ladies of Laughter national tour.

Langan, who just this month received a standing ovation on “America’s Got Talent” is grateful for all the support she’s been receiving.

“You work so hard and all of a sudden, the phone rings more,” she said. “Stuff you’re doing resonates with people. It was an incredible experience. This is opening so many doors.”

The Jersey Girl, from Lake Hiawatha in Parsippany, has traveled the world entertaining at clubs, theaters, and festivals. These travels were the inspiration for her television pilot “MoGoes,” aka “Langan on the Loose,” where she plays a journalist.

Langan said Boyce, who is the producer of Ladies of Laughter, makes it possible for women all around the country to have opportunities.

In return, Boyce shared her positive views about Langan.

“What’s cool about Maureen, she’s stronger and stronger in her point of view onstage,” Boyce said. “It’s totally exploding and I’m happy for her. It takes a long time to refine the material and become that good.”

Boyce created “New Jersey’s Funniest Female” back in 1998, which was renamed “Ladies of Laughter” by sponsor, Anheuser-Busch. The beer company was looking to appeal to women and the show got big very quickly. Then, Sept. 11, 2001 happened and they had to take a break. In 2012, Boyce brought the show back with a tour.

Back then, Boyce remembers there were very few female comedians you could name. “Rita Rudner, Joan Rivers … people that had television credits,” she said. “You didn’t see a lot of traveling, stand-up comedians in the club.”

But now it’s different.

“Many top popular women are among the biggest paychecks. Amy Shumer, Wanda Sykes … women are taking over,” Boyce said, “Comedy is typically a man’s game, but it’s getting more women centric. That’s what I have noticed. More women are in the game, in management, behind the scenes.”

The vision for “Ladies of Laughter” was to create an atmosphere that’s fun.

Boyce added, “We’re a team and we’re going out to play,” “I didn’t like the male domination in the clubs. This is a cool atmosphere, totally unique, safe, and fun. People are helping each other. Some of the older women help the newcomers with advice behind the scenes. All these friendships have been forged. I didn’t have that intention. I wanted it to be a fun thing.”

When looking for comedians for the show, Boyce says she doesn’t know what makes people have that “It” factor.

“It’s a combination of many things. It’s something you feel. It’s something you’ve never seen before. Many of the women [in the show] have that quality, they have a distinct point of view. When you think of Roseanne [Barr] you know exactly what she’s about,” she said.

For more information on Ladies of Laughter, visit: https://www.ladiesoflaughter.org/

To get tickets to the show, visit SOPAC at: https://www.sopacnow.org/