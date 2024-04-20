Lawn is hopping as library holds Easter egg hunt

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The front lawn of the Irvington Public Library was hopping with activity on Saturday.

Library staff had placed and hidden more than 1,000 Easter eggs on the lawn for children to find.

“We put them out and pray that kids show up,” said Nnenna Chima, head of Children’s Services at the library.

The eggs contained small toys and surprises. Among the eggs were six “golden eggs” that contained vouchers for bigger prizes including water bottles.

Before the hunt began, Acharchelle Charles, library assistant, read a spring-themed book – “Hedgehogs Home for Spring” – to the children who listened while seated on the front steps of the library.