Let us ‘Clue’ you in to the best new show this winter

By Debbie L. Hochberg

Correspondent



ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Wanted: Amateur detectives in search of a fun evening filled with mystery, murder and a remarkable mansion. If that is you, look no further. The first clue is right in your own backyard at the Paper Mill Playhouse. That’s right, your first clue is “Clue,” a creative whodunit directed by Casey Hushion and written for the stage by Sandy Rustin, based on both the cult 1985 Paramount Pictures movie with screenplay by Jonathan Lynn and the popular Hasbro board game — both of the same name.

So for all of you murder mystery sleuths, the following are a few facts about “Clue” to help you begin your detective work. Six guests are invited to a dinner party at Boddy Manor, a remote, big, beautiful mansion not far from Washington, D.C. Why are they invited? What might they all have in common? That is for you to figure out.

Who are they? The first to arrive is Colonel Mustard, a war profiteer, played by John Treacy Egan, a Broadway and Paper Mill veteran who has also appeared in many television shows. The colonel — not the brightest bulb in the bunch — may be a client of one of the other guests, but why would he be anxious to have that remain a secret?

Next to enter the mansion is Mrs. White, played by Donna English, also a Broadway and Paper Mill veteran. White, who looks quite funereal dressed all in black, had several husbands, who died under somewhat mysterious circumstances. What could her deep, dark secret be?

The over-the-top, outrageous personality of Mrs. Peacock, played by the incredible Broadway actress Kathy Fitzgerald, comes through loud and clear as she enters the mansion. The wife of a crooked United States senator, what would she have to hide?

The fourth guest to arrive is Mr. Green, played by Broadway actor Alex Mandell, who has a secret that could cost him his job at the State Department. Or is that where he actually works? Mandell, who is hilarious, is making his debut appearance at the Paper Mill in this dual-identity role.

Professor Plum, who enters next, is played by Michael Kostroff, who is appearing in his sixth Paper Mill show and also has many television credits to his name, including HBO’s “The Wire.” Plum, we learn, has lost his medical license — but why?

Finally the sexy Miss Scarlet arrives at Boddy Manor. Scarlet, played by Sarah Hollis, who is making her debut appearance at Paper Mill, is dressed in a form-fitting scarlet dress, and we soon learn that she is involved in what some may call the oldest profession. What could her secret be?

Although the actors in this murder mystery are all bursting with talent, Mark Price’s performance as Wadsworth the butler is truly a joy to behold. His rapid reenactment of the whole show, toward the end, including everyone’s voices and mannerisms is superb.

Wait, what? How did he do that? His acting abilities are simply astounding.

Isabelle McCalla is perfect as Yvette the French maid, and Hazel Anne Raymundo, Graham Stevens and Kolby Kindle all play multiple characters with great skill.

During the course of this farce, which is chock-full of one-liners and double entendres, the set suddenly goes dark, shots are fired, doors are slammed and six people are found dead. Sounds crazy, and it is. But it is up to you to figure out who killed whom — and why.

And lest I forget to mention, six weapons are distributed to the guests after they arrive — a candlestick, a wrench, a lead pipe, a dagger, a revolver and a rope. I will not reveal who gets which weapon or who distributes them — suffice it to say that they are all being blackmailed about their secrets and may be interested in getting the blackmail to stop by whatever means necessary.

Throughout this enjoyable romp, our eyes feast on a stunning mansion, created by Lee Savage, which looks how we would imagine such a place to look – deep, rich mahogany walls bearing paintings framed in gold, thick red velvet curtains adorning the large windows and attractive chandeliers hanging from the ceiling. The mansion is also replete with secret doors and passageways where people – dead and alive – can appear at any moment.

The lighting by Ryan J. O’Gara complements the colors of the set and is just gorgeous. The costumes by Jen Caprio are delightful.

Although this show is not a musical, the accompanying music by Michael Holland is splendid and suits the action to a T.

This show is especially entertaining for those of us who are familiar with the game Clue, such as my daughter, Faye, and my son’s girlfriend, Jackie, who joined me at the theater along with their significant others. Faye and Jackie both played the game when they were young, and they were delighted to see it come to life.

“Clue” runs through Feb. 20 at the Paper Mill Playhouse, and I would suggest, if you are looking for a diversion from this cold, snowy weather, that you sharpen your detective skills by coming to this show — if you dare!

To purchase tickets to see the show, visit https://my.papermill.org/clue. For the theater’s COVID-19 protocols, visit https://papermill.org/reopening-guidelines/.