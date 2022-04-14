Liberty Middle School to present ‘The Wizard of Oz’ this April

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Liberty Middle School in West Orange will present its spring musical, “The Wizard of Oz” from April 28 to 30 in the school auditorium, located at 1 Kelly Drive.

Performances are scheduled for Thursday, April 28, at 7 p.m.; Friday, April 29, at 7 p.m.; and Saturday, April 30, at 1 p.m. This show is rated G and is suitable for children of all ages.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://lms.booktix.com/ or at the door. Email director Lissette Villalobos at lvillalobos@westorangeschools.org with any questions.