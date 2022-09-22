‘Light Studies’ in photography with the Essex Photo Club

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ — Essex Photo Club will hold its first meeting of the month on Thursday, Oct. 6, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom for members and the public. Photographer David H. Wells will present “Light Studies, Exploring the Light Atmosphere of a Place.” Wells has worked on assignments for Fortune, Life, National Geographic, Newsweek and Time magazines. With his 30 years of experience, he has become a master of the use of light, exposure, tonality, framing and composition.

The Essex Photo Club will hold its second meeting of the month on Thursday, Oct. 20, at 7:30 p.m. via Zoom. This meeting will feature the club’s monthly competition, this time of projected images for both nature and pictorial categories on beginner, advanced and salon levels. It will be judged by Al Brown, past New Jersey Federation of Camera Clubs cCompetition chairperson and past president of the Cranford-Millburn Camera Club. He received the NJFCC citation in 2021 for outstanding contributions to photography in New Jersey.

For more information or to attend the meetings, visit essexphotoclub.org or call Catherine Kuzik-Fernandez at 862-485-7474.