Linden Street rocks Downtown West Orange

WEST ORANGE — The band Linden Street played at the latest Downtown West Orange Downtown Thursday, July 25.

The band is made up of West Orange residents Andy Scheiboy on lead guitar and Melody Ector on keyboard with South Orange resident Anita Freedson as lead singer, Joe Ortiz of Roselle Park on drums Mike Matos of Roselle Park playing bass and Adan Hendrick of Woodstock, N.Y., playing the accordion.

The concert was in St. Mark’s Square. The next two Downtown Thursday events are A Dog Days of Summer Bark and Brew on Alden Street on Aug. 1 and an Eagle Rock Night of Jazz on Aug. 8. The summer events conclude with a Brenden Byrne centennial dedication and movie night on Aug. 15, also on Alden Street.