Livingston Arts Association names winners in its spring show

LIVINGSTON, NJ — The Livingston Arts Association has announced the winners in its spring art show at Crane’s Mill in West Caldwell.

The Award of Excellence was presented to Elaine Denton for “Sprucing Up” in pastel, Richard DeGiovanna for “Morning Snow” in acrylic and Joan Wulff for “I Made It” in pastel.

Honorable mention was presented to Michal Barkai for “Irises, Short and Sweet” in pastel, Judith Friedman for “Kalmar Castle” in watercolor and Susan Letter for “Starburst” in alcohol ink.

The judge for the show was Karen Tighe, a local artist who works in pastels. The art show continues daily at Crane’s Mill Towne Square Gallery, 459 Passaic Ave., West Caldwell, through May 31. Many of the artworks are for sale.