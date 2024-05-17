Love + Unity Fest begins with chalk

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 70 students from West Orange schools came to Town Hall to help spread a message of love via chalk art.

Chalk the Walk was the start of the 8th Annual Love + Unity Fest, produced by Carl Brister — Grammy nominated artist and founder of Music Village — in partnership with West Orange public schools. It’s a full week of free events including visual arts, spoken word, poetry, comedy and dance.

Love + Unity Festival began back in 2016. It started out as a one-day event. Now it’s grown to a full week of events. The West Orange Town Council recently issued a proclamation honoring the Love + Unity Festival.

The proclamation will be formally presented on May 17. Mayor Susan McCartney and the West Orange Township Council will designate May 17 as Love + Unity Day in the township of West Orange.

“I’m honored and excited,” Brister said. “People can focus on love and tune out the noise that’s been dividing us. Using all the arts to speak is important.”

Councilwoman Tammy Williams, who was hosting the event for the second time, said, “A week-long celebration engages schools, the township and senior services. It’s a good feeling. Everyone speaks words of love and not division. Artists create with you. Get a T-shirt, grab chalk, create a walkway.”

Guitarist Kevin Brooks played a variety of blues, country, rock and originals.

“Love and Unity is spreading in our community. It’s an outreach of all cultures, all nationalities. All people are welcome,” he said. “I’m overjoyed with what we bring to the community.”

Artist Booey McBooerson and his son Liam Convery, 16, were in attendance – the first ones to start chalking inspiring messages on the walk in front of Town Hall.

Student Emma Larsen was drawing flowers holding hands. She used opposite colors to represent differences.

Art teachers Nicole Krulik and Heather Young have been involved with Love + Unity for the past three years.

“Ninety percent of the art students are going to college for art,” Young said.

Aniella, 18, crafted a meme that represented autism. She said, “I’m autistic. Autism is cool.”

Anneli, 17, chalked flowers surrounding the words “Spread Love.” She said, “It’s important for people to be kind. Spread kindness and be happy.”

Marvyn, 18, created a message of peace for Palestine. He said, “You don’t have to agree. I just want overall peace.”

Gabriella, 17, drew the Batman symbol surrounded by hearts. “He saves people. He’s good for the world,” she said.

Daniela Quezada, 16, wrote the words “Love is the course of unity in all things” inside a heart. She said she was expressing “how to symbolize completely.”

Luis Crespo, owner of Uptown Printing, donated chalk for residents to take home and create their own chalk art. They could link to add their address, showing their chalk art on an app created by the St. Cloud Elementary School Diversity Council. Out of towners are also welcome to use the app.

Beverly Brister, wife of Carl, said, “I have loved watching this event grow, from 2016 to now, and how people embrace it and continue to support.”

The messages may or may not fade when the rain comes. But Brister said they will try to preserve the chalk art messages with a protective spray.

To learn more about Love + Unity Week and see other events happening, visit: https://www.musicvillage.live/lauf-2024/.