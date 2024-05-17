Love+Unity Week Poetry/Short Essay contest winning entries

Love+Unity Week is underway in West Orange.

The week-long event includes masterclasses, workshops, and presentations that have been curated to promote diversity, inclusion, love and unity in the community through the arts, according to organizer Carl Brister.

A Poetry/Short Essay Showcase was held to support the message of Love+Unity. Students from grades 6-12 submitted essays and poems around the theme “Love+Unity Starts With Me.” Out of 40 submissions, the top 3 from each grade band (6-8th grade and 9-12th) were chosen.

Love & Unity Poetry/ Short Essay Winners, 2024

First Place

Parker DeVose

Grade 7, Liberty Middle School

“What love and unity mean to me”

It’s a handwritten card on your birthday

Or the pasta your mom always makes

It’s your favorite song on the worst day

Or the pool on a hot day in May.

Love and unity a dance so fine

in every heart, their love shines

like a kilt sewed with threads of care

When we all come together we share a bond so rare.

Love is the flame that will forever burn in our hearts

At each twist and turn, unity is the beat in life’s song

Where all our differences make us strong

like a tsunami, we face the tide, whilst love and unity should be our guide in

other’s embrace, we find our worth almost like a pool of everyone’s rebirth

Love and unity like a choir of souls in love our connections unfold

In differences our strength is found but together we fight to find our solid ground.

Second Place

Tenchay Young

Grade 7, Liberty Middle School

“Love”

When push comes to shove we feel forced

Forced to show the love once and still represented by a dove

Flying high, elegant and free

Love starts with you and me

Unity

Seems hard to achieve

But we can do it if we believe

If we want to change the world we need to see

See what’s wrong and don’t choke it out but breathe

The door of unity awaits

Don’t rush to open it when it appears unexpectedly

But when it appears look around to find the key

Unity starts with you and me

Love + Unity means a hall of opportunity to me

With Love + Unity we can respond and call

If we trip we dont hurt but we fall

Love + Unity helps us bring a fight to the dark tyranny of opposition and the negative

They are below us

Those that kill the fire from a glow

They constantly grasp at us from underneath

They strike from under our feet

But with love + unity we stand a chance

With love and unity our forces, and we, are enhanced

I can bring them to their knees

That’s what unity means to me

For me and others to defeat the evil and watch them flee

That’s what Love + Unity means to me

For when the two kingdoms of love and unity unite We win the fight

We strive

And we restore our sight

So we can better the world

That’s what Love + Unity means to me

Love our foes and unite our differences

It cannot be you alone but also I

Love + Unity starts with me

Third Place

Kaya Verem

Grade 7, Liberty Middle School

“Love is Unity and Unity is Love”

Love is your favorite person

And how they make you feel

Love is the memories you make

And the joy you feel when remembering them

Love is your family

And the precious time you get to spend with them

Love is the sky

Blue, orange, and pink with differently shaped clouds

Love is the ground

Brown dirt and green grass, moss and sand

Love is the ocean

And its ever changing waves

Love is the sun, moon, and stars

Shining bright throughout the day and night

Love is life

And how lucky you are to have one

Unity is coming together with the people you love

The people in your community

The people who think like you

The people you feel like you

The people who relate to you

The people that make you feel like your best self

The people that make you smile

The people you unite with

Love and unity go hand in hand

Linked arms

Intertwined fingers

Connected

Together

Love is unity

And unity is love

First Place

Nicole Ng

Grade 11, West Orange High School

“It All Begins With You”

Words can spark a deep connection,

Starting the cycle of endless affection.

It can begin with a simple “I like you,”

Blooming into a tearful “Yes, I do.”

An honest loving phrase,

Can brighten up the darkest of days,

As even a lone ray of light.

Can cut through the shadows of sinister night.

Though for others, their expresses may vary,

For acts of true kindness can merrily carry,

The unspoken words from their heart,

Silently calling out “’til death do us part.”

With varying forms, love is a shapeshifter,

From a lengthy hug to a touching whisper.

A language that no wall can countermand

Spoken in many ways, yet we all understand.

Among the many forms of love we reside,

To help others, to be their guide.

Even on this chessboard of global war and hate,

Love and unity are the resounding checkmate.

Though to start up, the cycle needs a hand,

In the name of love, will you take a stand?

From all that I’ve lived, one thing has held true

In love and unity, it all begins with you.

Second Place

Luvans Lafleur

Grade 9, WOHS

“Ivory”

Plicks and plucks encircle me

As my fingers sail across

A sea of black and white;

It feels far from it,

For the vivid color it produces

Illuminates my surroundings.

The audience before me sits in silence.

I look around the room

And think to myself, why?

Why have they come here?

Each person in this diversified group

Must have their own reason.

Of course they should, but something…

Something seems to be universal.

It’s as if each person I see adds a note

To a melody I continue building upon; A meticulous melody strung together,

Emerging from a passion that has lasted

Nearly the same time I’ve been here.

They came, unified in mind,

Willing to hear my voice through my craft.

Defining love and unity is complex for me.

Every time this feeling occurs, I’m able to

Forget my worries and play. I was Given this for a reason.

Eventually, I go home believing that I

Created an atmosphere for people to gather

Due to a mutual love of music

Third Place

Alyssa Nicholson Lewis

Grade 11, WOHS

love can be found in spring, when the flowers start to bloom and the dew glistens off it’s petals like diamonds in the light . it can be found in a whistle of a child hood song or in the meals made my hands that nurture. love is the energy that fuels the world around us inspiring us to look at life with a new perspective. when you love something its not just about the surface appeal; in order to truly love, you must break down and analyze every aspect before you decide you like all of it. It’s a game of complex understanding and vulnerability, that forces you to appreciate the little things in life. the smiles of passing strangers, or the song of the birds in the morning, an infinite and effortless presence.its the “text me when you get home” and “i know something is up”. love is that magic that makes a house a home and a saying into a song. love is raw and patient. When I learnt to love i learn how to accept. way love moves through our bodies is like blood, an entity so strong that anyone has the capability to do it. humans were made to do it, to hold and care, every part of our body is carved out so we can embrace. love is togetherness and trust. Without love there would be nothing to make up the things that we take for granted.