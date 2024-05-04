Love+Unity Week schedule of events

The Love+Unity Week begins on Monday, May 13.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Chalk The Walk will take place at West Orange Town Hall, 66 Main St. Hosted by Councilwoman Tammy Williams, the community is invited to create sidewalk chalk drawings with messages of Love +Unity while enjoying music and a special performance by West Orange artist Kevin Brooks.

On Monday, May 13, from 5 to 7:30 p.m., there will be a Community Fun Day Kick-Off at Washington School, 289 Main St., West Orange.

The event will feature a performance by Latin artist, Nestor Martinez, and a dance party with international choreographers leading fun dances from cultures around the world.

On Tuesday, May 14, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., at St. Cloud Elementary School, 71 Sheridan Ave. The St. Cloud Diversity Council will host a collective of diverse authors who will read their books to all. Among those expected at the event is Jennifer Jones, the first African American Radio City Music Hall Rocket, who will reads her book, “On The Line.”

There will also be a community art project and opportunities for everyone to share their own story through art, writing, or music.

On Tuesday, May 14, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., an open mic night of poetry and spoken word at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road.

Purple Haze will host with featured artists Tez Utopia and Don Moraud. People are invited to sign up for the open mic and share words of hope, love, and inspiration.

On Wednesday, May 15, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., United We Laugh Comedy Show at Luna Stage, 555 Valley Road. Hosted by West Orange’s Own Adam Shandler, this event will feature a full line-up of comedians, including the debut of a new face in comedy, West Orange’s Terry Trigg-Scales.

On Friday, May 17, from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Love In Motion: A Night of Cultural Dance at Liberty Middle School, One Kelly Drive. Directed by Freddie Moore of Alvin Ailey Dance Theatre and Footprints Dance Co., this event will feature international dance groups from cultures around the globe.

On Saturday, May 18, the ninth annual Love+Unity Music Fest from 1 to 6 p.m. at Liberty Middle School, One Kelly Drive.

The event is the premiere and culminating event of Love+Unity Week. Food trucks, vendors, family fun, and live music and dance performances from hip-hop, rock, pop, jazz, reggae, latin, house music and more.