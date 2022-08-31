Luna pay-what-you-choose theater classes start Sept. 20

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage, a professional theater in West Orange, has announced that fall classes for youths and adults — including scene study, improv, musical theater, Shakespeare, creative drama for grades K-2, creative response team for teens and a new stage combat program — will begin Sept. 20. All Luna programs are pay-what-you-choose to encourage equity and access, and are taught by professional theater artists.

New at Luna this fall is an innovative stage combat program taught by Dalton Gorden. Younger students in grades 3-6 will begin with foam weapons and learn sword-fighting stance and how to safely choreograph and stage their own effective duels and battle scenes. Teens and adults will learn to create the illusion of violence on stage and camera, including basic falls and tumbling techniques, and principles of armed and unarmed fight choreography.

For grades K-2, Luna offers creative drama, an improv-based class in which students explore characters from their favorite stories and invent imaginary worlds of their own.

Theater classes for elementary and middle school students include improv for grades 3-7 and musical theater for grades 4-12. Teen offerings include scene study, Shakespeare, and youth creative response team, an innovative performance program in which teens create original work. Adult classes include Shakespeare, beginners scene study, advanced scene study and musical theater.

For class information and registration visit lunastage.org or email info@lunastage.org.