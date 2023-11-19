Luna Stage to host premiere of ‘Trich,’ play about an obsessive compulsive disorder

WEST ORANGE — Luna Stage will host the regional premiere of “Trich,” a play about an obsessive compulsive

disorder.

The show was written and will be performed by United Solo Best Actress Winner Becca Schneider. Jenn Haltman and Casey Pfeifer will direct the show, which will have a two-week run from Dec. 1 to Dec. 10.

The play chronicles Schneider’s journey with trichotillomania, a disorder in the OCD family, which involves the recurrent, irresistible urge to pull out one’s own hair. “Trich” was the top-selling show at the 2021 United Solo Theatre Festival, a Critic’s Choice and also received the Audience Choice Award.

“I’ve wanted to write this story – my story – since I was 17,” Schneider said. “It only took 20 years, a hell of a lot of therapy, two extremely supportive collaborators and a global pandemic to light the fire under me.”

“When I first read ‘Trich,’ I was struck by its universality,” said Luna Stage Artistic Director Ari Laura Kreith. “It’s about something so specific, and yet it speaks to everyone who has struggled with something they feel ashamed of or don’t fully understand. Fundamentally, it’s about the experience of being human.”

“Becca and I have been collaborating since 2014 and it’s always amazing to see the range and depth she brings to each role,” said Co-Director Haltman.

“Becca tells her story in such a funny and generous way,” added Co-Director Pfeifer. “The show is a beautiful depiction of how nuanced our inner lives can be.”

“Trich” plays Fridays at 8 p.m, Saturdays at 3 p.m and 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m., with a special midweek matinee on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m. Tickets are $25 at lunastage.org/trich, with a limited number of $10 tickets available for each performance.

For tickets, visit lunastage.org/trich. For more background on the show, visit trichplay.com.