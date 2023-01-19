Luna Stage to perform ‘Torn Asunder’ this February

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Luna Stage launches its 2023 season with Obie Award winner and Pulitzer Prize nominee Nikkole Salter’s “Torn Asunder,” a searing historical drama. Set in the years leading up to and immediately following emancipation, “Torn Asunder” is the story of a formerly enslaved woman’s quest to reunite with her husband and son.

“Torn Asunder” begins previews on Feb. 2 with an official opening on Feb. 4, and runs through Feb. 26. As part of Luna’s commitment to equity and access, all tickets are offered on a sliding price scale and no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Tickets are available at lunastage.org/torn-asunder.

The play is inspired by Heather Andrea Williams’ book “Help Me Find My People.” Williams details the poignant and often fruitless “information wanted” advertisements placed in newspapers by formerly enslaved people searching for missing loved ones, as well as heartbreaking stories of separation and the complexities of freedpeople’s lives as they navigated unspeakable loss.