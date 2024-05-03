Maker Madness takes over Columbia High School

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photos by Carlos Sanchez

MAPLEWOOD — The Achieve Foundation held its annual Maker Madness event at Columbia High School on Saturday, April 27. The event featured LEGO master Corey Samuels and 28 stations that included a beekeeper, robots and water powered rockets. More than 1,200 children and family members attended the event. Helping out were 75 volunteers, many of whom were Columbia High School students. The Achieve Foundation created Maker Madness as a way to promote access to experience-based STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math) education for all students at all grade levels. The event is very hands on with participants getting a chance to take things apart to see how they work.