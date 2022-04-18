‘Makers Mayhem’ returns to the South Orange Public Library

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

SOUTH ORANGE, NJ — Resuming a tradition that began in 2014, South Orange Public Library, located at 65 Scotland Road, is once again hosting a full day of crafty activities for all ages on Saturday, April 23. The library has scheduled activities for “Makers Mayhem: Reuse, Repurpose, Reimagine” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. that will appeal to children, teens and families. It will conclude the library’s successful Makers Month campaign, which featured dozens of events throughout the month of March.

Special events on April 23 include:

Creating a DIY watering can at 11 a.m. Participants should bring an empty, clean 1-2–liter soda or water bottle.

All-ages story time at 11:30 a.m.

Making DIY paper beads with Donna Drew at noon.

Making DIY bird feeders at 1 p.m. Participants should bring an empty, clean orange or milk carton.

Crayons on Canvas, which is geared toward teens, at 1 p.m.

“Introduction to Wood” with Paul Chandeysson at 2 p.m.

In addition, all-day activities including tic-tac-toe, paper airplanes, a Lego wall and a nature scavenger hunt will be available. When inside the building, the library continues to require face masks and social distancing, per local executive order.

Photos Courtesy of Michael Pucci