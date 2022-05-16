Maplewood 9-year-old wins third place in writing competition

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Penelope Mango Phillips, of Maplewood, age 9, received third place in the January 2022 Cricket League writing competition, according to a May 11 press release. For this contest, each entrant was asked to submit an original wintry tale. Penelope’s entry, “Story Skating,” appeared in the Cricket League’s section of CRICKET’s April 2022 issue and is posted at http://www.cricketmagkids.com/league/contest/winners/511605.

CRICKET features the best short stories, poems and articles by the world’s finest children’s authors and is illustrated by the best artists from here and abroad.

In each issue, award-winning CRICKET sponsors a different and unique writing or art competition, with hundreds of entries pouring in each time from enthusiastic CRICKET readers all over the world. Winners receive recognition and a certificate, and the best entries are published in the magazine and online.