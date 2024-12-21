Maplewood couple release new books in the same month

The writing process isn’t easy.

It may take years to finish penning a book. But then there’s the publishing process, which can also take a very long time.

So, what are the chances of a husband and a wife both having their books published in the same month?

Raymond Patton and Kerry Allan of Maplewood both had their books published in November of this year. Patton, a historian, professor, and community musician had his history book, “In-Between Empire: Imperial Exceptionalism, Poland, and Colonial Travel Writing” released in hardcover by Bloomsbury on Nov. 14.

Just five days later, Allan’s whimsical children’s picture book, “1 2 3, Move with Me: A Creative Movement Adventure,” was published by E. Gads Hill Press.

“We weren’t expecting it to be so close together,” said Allan. “It’s been a busy fall. He’s been working on his for several years. I’ve been working on it several months. Isn’t that funny? We helped each other throughout the steps.”

Patton agreed that it was funny how it arose gradually over time.

“It was a coincidence,” he said. “In-Between Empire” is Patton’s second book, which he said he enjoyed more, now appreciating the process of research. He began writing this book during Covid.

“Traveling wasn’t an option,” he said.

But in research, he said, “you find ways of pivoting.” He went primarily to published sources. For example, finding travel writers and The New York Public Library.

When he wrote his first book it was a challenge, as the couple have two children, a 12-year-old and a 4-year-old.

“When we had our first kid, it was hard,” he said. “She’d get home, and I’d toss the baby to her. This time we had the balance. I do most of my work in the morning and I’d take over (with the children) in the afternoon.”

“It’s teamwork,” said Allan. “We want that balance in our life where we’re pursuing our professional goals and making that work between the two of us.”

The couple also edits each other’s work.

“It’s great to have somebody literally in my house and get good feedback,” said Allan.

“1 2 3, Move with Me: A Creative Movement Adventure” is Allan’s first book and it’s been a lot of fun for her, but there were also challenges.

“Whenever you’re trying to do something that’s completely new as an adult, there’s always a learning curve,” she said. “Setting everything up for the first time has been quite a bit of work.”

Allan has had a long career in dance education and all things related to the arts. With her youngest child being 4 years old, she’s spent a lot of time with the preschool crowd.

“It would be nice, when I teach in the park, to have a visual to go with the moves,” she said. “I thought, I really don’t know of a great example.”

After taking a class in children’s book illustration, it all evolved. Allan now had experience and was able to put her book together in an interesting way.

To learn more about “1 2 3, Move with Me,” visit: https://kerryallanarts.com/

To learn more about “In Between Empire,” visit: https://www.bloomsbury.com/us/inbetween-empire-9781350498648/