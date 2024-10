This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The South Orange–Maplewood Adult School hosted its annual Monster Bawl on Friday, Oct. 25, at The Woodland in Maplewood.

The band, Emotional Rex, performed and DJ Nefarious Moss spun dance tunes. Trophies were given out for the best costumes to a Unicorn, a ‘Dumb and Dumber’ couple, the Tin Man from ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and a Grandma with Walker.

The event, which included beer, wine and food, is a fundraiser for the South Orange Maplewood Adult School.