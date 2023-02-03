Maplewood Library announces 2023 Maplewood Literary Award recipient

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood Library has announced that Eliza Minot will be the recipient of the 2023 Maplewood Literary Award, which will be a highlight of the library’s ninth annual Ideas Festival.

Minot is the author of the critically acclaimed novels “The Tiny One” and “The Brambles,” published by Knopf/Vintage. Knopf will publish her third novel, “In The Orchard,” in April. Her work has appeared in a variety of magazines and anthologies, and her books have been named to various lists, including The New York Times Notable, Booksense 76, Nancy Pearl’s and Oprah’s Top 10 Summer Picks.

Minot went to Barnard College and received her Master of Fine Arts from Rutgers–Newark, where she was a presidential fellow, in 2017. She has taught at Rutgers–Newark, Barnard and New York University. She is a recipient of a New Jersey State artist fellowship and was on the shortlist for the £20,000 Notting Hill Editions Essay Prize.

She grew up the youngest of seven children in Manchester-by-the-Sea, Mass. She lives in Maplewood with her family.

The Ideas Festival will run from April 17 to 29, and all events will be in-person. The literary award program will be held on Tuesday, April 25, at 7 p.m. at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley St.

More Ideas Festival details will be available in March on the library website at maplewoodlibrary.org/ideas-festival.