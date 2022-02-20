Maplewood photographer embedded with U.S. military speaks to CHS students

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Photographer Chad Hunt, of Maplewood, gave a presentation of his work to teacher Jon Fisher’s photography classes at Columbia High School on Feb. 14. Hunt discussed his work, which includes three tours of Afghanistan embedded with the U.S. military between 2006 and 2009, as well as his documentary photography of people, his Halloween porch portrait series of Maplewood children in costume and personal documentary photographs of his own family. To view Hunt’s work, visit www.chadhuntphotography.com.

Photos Courtesy of James A. Manno