Maplewood Police Department’s National Night Out 2024

Each year the Maplewood Police Department participates in National Night Out.

About 500 people usually show up for the free event, according to Officer Matt Jones.

“The event helps build a relationship between the public and police department,” Jones said at DeHart Park where the event was held. “Everything is free. N&K Prime

Marketplace donated hot dogs, Arizona Beverages donated iced tea. Rita’s Ice. Danny’s Soft Serve ice cream truck. There are bounce houses. DJ Jimmy is volunteering.

The Maplewood Fire Department is here. Every pizzeria in town gave us 10 pies. Keller Williams is a big sponsor. Audi on Maple Avenue is a huge sponsor. South Amboy Plumbing Supply on Newark Way. Wooley Home Solutions.”

Deputy Mayor Jamaine Cripe called it an awesome event.

“It gets people together for fun and to learn about our services,” Cripe said. “The police department works so hard to coordinate.”

Sarah Taylor, outreach coordinator for Maplewood Health Department said, “It’s a beautiful day to get to know our organization and have a good night with our police department in town.”

People in the community had wonderful things to say about the event.

Josue Martinez of Maplewood was there with his children Cruz, 8 and Lucas, 14.

“It’s a nice opportunity for community to get together,” Martinez said. “The animals [from New Joy Farm Entertainment] are adorable.”

Nelson Thermitus of Maplewood favored the goats from New Joy Farm Entertainment.

“It’s nice,” Thermitus said. “It’s not something you see every day.”

Moamen Abdallah was one of the workers at the bouncy houses.

“It’s nice to see kids come out,” he said.

Businesses and organizations were there sharing what they had to offer.

Dancette Pratts, owner of Inspirational Dance Studio said, “This event, giving back to the community, is amazing.”

Natasha Osborne, children’s librarian at the Maplewood library said, “I’m energized and excited to give back to the community and service their needs.”

The main branch of the Maplewood library has been closed for renovations and will be opening in early winter.

Jeff Goldsmith, territory chair for Boy Scouts of America, was there representing the Boy Scouts.

“We teach outdoor skills and citizenship,” Goldsmith said.

Julian Hooks, animal caretaker for New Joy Farm Entertainment, said it was good for kids to be with animals.

“We bring goats, sheep, bunnies, chickens,” Hooks said. “They are farm animals, very therapeutic for kids. A variety of animals, super happy animals.”

Kevin Lopez was there, making balloons for children.

The Maplewood Police Department is located at 1618 Springfield Ave., Maplewood. To learn more, visit: https://maplewoodpd.org/.